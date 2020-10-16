 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Oct. 17, 2020
BOYLE, William "Bill" E. Sr., 89, Mattoon, noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mattoon.

EUBANK, Daniel Allen, 54, Greenup, 10 a.m. at Toledo Christian Church, Toledo. Social distancing and face coverings will be needed.

MILLER, Lizzie Ann (Beachey), 99, Arthur, 10 a.m. at Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Arcola.

SMITH, Roberta W. , 99, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Masks and social distancing required.

