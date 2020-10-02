 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Oct. 3, 2020
CROWE, Christopher David, 46, Atwood, 3 p.m. at Penn Station, Arthur. 

DAVIS, Emma Jean, 93, Westfield, 10:30 a.m., at Maple Hill Cemetery, Westfield.

KERSEY, Deborah K. 64, Mattoon, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, 1301 Charleston Ave, Mattoon.

SHICK, Nancy Sue Easter, Charleston, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, Charleston.

