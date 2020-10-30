 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Saturday Oct. 31, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday Oct. 31, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KRAMER, Louise (Jessie), 96, Mattoon, 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Mattoon, with request that those in attendance wear mask, social distance, and wear casual attire.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News