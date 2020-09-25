 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Sept. 26, 2020
Funerals today for Saturday Sept. 26, 2020

DORN, David T. Sr., 97, Pana, 10 a.m. at McCraken-Dean Funeral Home, Pana.

DRUMM, Linda A., 83, Humboldt, 12 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 14447 Cooks Mills Road, Cooks Mills.

JONES, Clifton LeRoy Jr., 73, Charleston, 4 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home with full Military Rites, Charleston.

RUTAN, Linda Sue, 61, Charleston, 2 p.m. at Mound Cemetery, Charleston.

SCOTT, Donald "Donnie" Earl III, 37, Mattoon, 12 to 2 p.m. at sister's residence, 214 Oak St., Ashmore. 

