 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Saturday Sept. 5, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday Sept. 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FINLEY, Sherry Lynn (Bell), 60, Windsor, 10 a.m. at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

FRENCH, Liam David, 6 months, 10 a.m. at The Family Life Worship Center, 5475 Lerna Rd., Mattoon. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News