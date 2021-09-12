 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 13

HOLT, Debora "Deb" "Debbie" Ellen (Dearnbarger), Arthur, 2-4 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home, Arcola.

MYERS, Amy L., 70, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

