 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept.17

  • 0

KULL, Victoria Elizabeth, 103, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st St., Mattoon.

PRICE, Dorothy Kay, Mattoon, 2 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, Mattoon.

WILSON, Harold, 70, 10:30 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News