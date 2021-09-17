Funerals today for Sept. 18

CORLEY, Dr. Edward McCrory, 11. a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 311 7th St., Charleston.

FOSTER, Eli Jr., 95, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon.

HALE, Judith "Karen" Chapman, 83, Sullivan, formerly of Cerro Gordo, 1:30 at the American Legion Post 117, 220 E. Wait, Cerro Gordo.

LAWHORN, Dennis Eugene, 73, Crossville, Tennessee, formerly of Neoga, IL, 3:30-6 p.m. at the VFW, Mattoon.

MEYER, Jerry L., 85, Lombard, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton, Wheaton.