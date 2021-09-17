 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 18

  • 0

CORLEY, Dr. Edward McCrory, 11. a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 311 7th St., Charleston.

FOSTER, Eli Jr., 95, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon.

HALE, Judith "Karen" Chapman, 83, Sullivan, formerly of Cerro Gordo, 1:30 at the American Legion Post 117, 220 E. Wait, Cerro Gordo.

LAWHORN, Dennis Eugene, 73, Crossville, Tennessee, formerly of Neoga, IL, 3:30-6 p.m. at the VFW, Mattoon.

MEYER, Jerry L., 85, Lombard, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton, Wheaton.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News