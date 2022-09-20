 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 21

DENNY,  Dana Christopher, 80, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

PHILLIPS, Steven Richard, 68, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon.

