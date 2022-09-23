 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 24

BRAZZELL, Linda Kay, 70, Saint Cloud, Florida,  10 a.m. at Lake Charleston Spillway Pavilion, Charleston.

MALONE, Paula Darlene, 69, 10:30 a.m. at the Long Point Cemetery, Neoga.

STOUT, Joan Hope, 90, Charleston, 10:30 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

