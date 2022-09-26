 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 26

ERNST, Dennis Alan, 75, Cooks Mills, 10 a.m. at Family Worship Center, 5475 Lerna Road, Mattoon.

KUHNS, Edwin, 67, Sullivan, 10 a.m. at Otto Center, Arthur.

