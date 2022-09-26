 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 27

BALLINGER, Arletha Suzanne, 90, Toledo, 10:30 a.m. at Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga.

FUQUA, William Earl, 90, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

