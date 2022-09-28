 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 29

ANDRES, Lenora June, 92, Mattoon 2 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon. 

ZIMMER, Mary Nan, 79, Charleston, 1 p.m. at Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga.

