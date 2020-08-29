 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Sunday Aug. 30, 2020
Funerals today for Sunday Aug. 30, 2020

McNUTT, James Lee Sr., 77, Boonville, Missouri, formerly of Charleston, 3 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston. 

STILL, Melvin M. "Spike," 94, Arcola, 2 p.m. at Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola.

