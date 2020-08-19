You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Thursday Aug. 20, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday Aug. 20, 2020

BENNETT, Everett “EB” William, 83, Humboldt, 7 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

MEARS, Charles R., 76, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

STEVENS, Maurice Edward, 96, Charleston, 11 a.m. at at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston.

