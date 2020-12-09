 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Thursday Dec. 10, 2020
ARTHUR, Larry, 76, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon.

PROBST, Raymond A. "Bud", 95, Effingham, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Effingham.

PTOMEY, Esther Louise, 89, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon.

SMITH, Nancy Sue, 71, Charleston, 1 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston.

