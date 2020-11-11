 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Thursday Nov. 12, 2020
CROSS, Geneva M., 98, Mattoon, noon at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon.

HOWARD, Linda Kay, 74, Mattoon, 5 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon.

McGEE, Donna K., 85, Mattoon, 6 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

PRUEMER, Ramona D., 90, Neoga, 1 p.m. at Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga.

WEBER, Robert M., 93, Ashmore, 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 902 Cleveland Avenue, Charleston.

WEBER, Robert Gregory, 58, formerly of Bloomington, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 902 Cleveland Avenue, Charleston. 

