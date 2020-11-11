Funerals today for Thursday Nov. 12, 2020

CROSS, Geneva M., 98, Mattoon, noon at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon.
HOWARD, Linda Kay, 74, Mattoon, 5 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon.
McGEE, Donna K., 85, Mattoon, 6 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
PRUEMER, Ramona D., 90, Neoga, 1 p.m. at Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga.
WEBER, Robert M., 93, Ashmore, 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 902 Cleveland Avenue, Charleston.
WEBER, Robert Gregory, 58, formerly of Bloomington, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 902 Cleveland Avenue, Charleston.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.