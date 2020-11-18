 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Thursday Nov. 19, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Thursday Nov. 19, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUBBARTT, Patricia Ann, 84, Mattoon, 10:30 a.m. at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon. 

LINDER, John Jr., 92, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon.

PUGH, Evelyn Louise (Cooper), 82, Toledo, 3:00 p.m. at Toledo Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News