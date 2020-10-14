 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Thursday Oct. 15, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday Oct. 15, 2020

COX, Ralph E., 85, Ashmore, 2 p.m. at Salisbury Cemetery, rural Charleston. 

HOPKINS, Kim E., 80, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon.

SHONKWILER, Myron W., 82, Arcola, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Arcola.

