Funerals today for Thursday Sept. 10, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday Sept. 10, 2020

HAFER, Hewitt George, 88, Arthur, 11 a.m. at Arthur Cemetery, Arthur.

METZGER, Marjory "Marge" L., 87, Mattoon, at 11 a.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Ave., Mattoon. 

