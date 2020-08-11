You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AMES, John R., 77, Lerna, 10:30 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

MONSON, Roy C., 75, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1804 S. 9th St., Mattoon.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News