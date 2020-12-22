 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020
BUXTON, Edwin Dale, 84, Charleston, 1 p.m. at Mackville Cemetery, Atwood. Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. 

SCHALJO, Connie "Nancy" L., 78, Lerna, 10:00 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

