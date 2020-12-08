 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EATON-MOXLEY, Alyne Virginia, 87, Sullivan, 1:00 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan.

GOVER, Timothy D., 82, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News