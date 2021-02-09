 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
Funerals today for Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

SHUMAN, Paul E., 83, Sullivan, 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

WILSON, Carolyn E., 86, Arcola, 10 a.m. at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola.

