 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Wednesday, March 17, 2021
0 entries

Funerals today for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELL, Wanda June, 96, Windsor, 1 p.m. at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

BOHN, Dorothy Ellen, 86, Mount Vernon, formerly of Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

HITCHCOCK, Virginia Lee, 85, Mattoon, 1:30 p.m. at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News