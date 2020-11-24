 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020
PANKEY, Billy Joe, 88, Charleston, 11:00 a.m. at East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 E. Harrison Street Road, Charleston.

RAY, John R., a11:30 a.m. at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Military rites will be conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post # 68.

