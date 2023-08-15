Dec. 29, 1947 - Aug. 15, 2023

MATTOON — Gabriele L. Martin, age 75, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Memorial services honoring her life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Schilling Funeral Home.

Gabriele was born on December 29, 1947, in Staffelstein, Germany, the daughter of Jerry and Rita (Wittek) Ducote. She married Robert David Martin on September 28, 1968. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2019.

Survivors include her children: Joseph H. (Josie) Martin of Indianapolis, IN, Heidemarie (Ervin) Schlabach of Mattoon, IL, and Regina E. Martin of Henry, IL; grandchildren: Andrea D. (Damien) Dickson of Shelbyville, IN, Alexandra (Mason) Jones of Greenfield, IN, Ashley J. (Zachary) Walker of Fairland, IN, Elijah W. Schlabach of Pittsfield, IL, Hayden H. Martin of Henry, IL, Ethan Martin of Bement, IL, Zoe Martin of Bement, IL, and Zain Martin of Bement, IL; great-grandchildren: Robert Martin, Jasper Dickson, Aurora Jones, and Nova Walker; and siblings: Charles Ducote, Michael Ducote, Thomas Ducote, and Liz Monju.

Gabriele was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Martin; her son, Robert L. Martin; and her parents, Jerry and Rita Ducote.

Gabriele was self-employed as a daycare provider for 45 years. Gabriele was an avid VFW Auxiliary 4325 member; she was the chaplain until she got sick. She enjoyed working in her garden. Gabriele especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the VFW Post 4325 or the American Cancer Association.

