MATTOON — Gale Shanks, 80 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 6:55 A.M. on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Bristol Green CILA House in Mattoon, IL.

Celebration of Gale's life will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville, IL at a later date.

Gale was born on May 6, 1941 in Danville, IL. He was a son of Ray Albert and Jane (Sowers) Shanks.

He is survived by one brother, Marlin Shanks and his wife Barbara of Danville, IL and three sons.

Gale attended CCAR Industries where he worked for over two decades.

Gale was a go-getter, never turning down an opportunity to get out of the house and have some fun. Gale enjoyed bowling, BINGO at the Sullivan American Legion, attending Camp New Hope events, playing Rummy with his friends, and waiting on the mail carrier. Getting mail, specifically money, was one of Gale's greatest joys! Gale was dedicated to watching game shows and enjoyed cheering on contestants for the Price is Right.

Gale will be greatly missed by his friends at home and CCAR.