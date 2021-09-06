CERRO GORDO — Garold Gene Hilligoss, 80, of Cerro Gordo, IL passed peacefully in Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur, IL on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Garold was born on October 14, 1940, in Windsor, the son of Robert Morris and Mary Alice (Crockett) Hilligoss. Garold and Joyce Carrell were united in holy matrimony on September 28, 1963 and were blessed with 57 years of marriage. Garold worked for and retired from the Cisco Elevator after 26 years of service. He was a longtime member of the Ash Grove Christian Church in Windsor. Garold enjoyed watching as well as playing basketball in his younger days, fishing and helping various farmers. He adored his family and always looked forward to playing with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his lovely wife, Joyce Hilligoss of Cerro Gordo; daughters: Debbie (Cory) LeGrand of Cerro Gordo and MeLinda Hilligoss of Decatur; son, Gary Hilligoss of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren: Bradan Blake, Riley Nicole, Connor Casey and Chase Collin; siblings: Elizabeth Louise (Charles) Larsen of Denver, CO, Ronald Robert (Janet) Hilligoss of Decatur, Edward Earl Hilligoss of Indianapolis, IN, Lois Evelyn Harris of Gays, Floyd Foster Hilligoss of Windsor and Arnold Alvin (Susie) Hilligoss of Effingham and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers: Warren Wilson Hilligoss, Leonard Lyman Hilligoss and David Duane Hilligoss and sister, Ruth Ann Hurley.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Cochran's Grove Cemetery in Windsor with Reverend Patrick Powers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable Fund and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, 207 N. Oak, Windsor, IL 61957. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Garold's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.