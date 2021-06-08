Gary D. Shreffler

Friends and family are invited for a casual open house offering food and fellowship at the Greenup American Legion on Saturday June 12, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A celebration of life service and Military Rites will begin at 4:00 p.m. Gary's last wish, that his ashes will rest in the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania where he grew up. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup is assisting the family.