SIGEL — Gary Eugene Sanders, age 70, of Sigel, passed away at 12:23 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Massengill officiating. Grandsons: Lane and Cole Brady will also be speaking. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Gary was born on November 27, 1950 in Mattoon, IL the son of Oscar Sanders and Pansy (Clinton) Sanders. He married Vicki Sanders on Valentine's Day in 1975 after dating for three weeks.

Survivors include loving wife, Vicki Sanders of Sigel, IL; daughter, Dara (Shain) Brady of South Carolina; grandchildren: Lane (Gabby) Brady of South Carolina and Cole (Emma) Brady of Virginia Beach; and sister, Paula Kjar of Buffalo, Missouri.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stacy Sanders; and brothers: Terry Sanders and Larry Sanders.

Gary served honorably in the United States Army; he was awarded two bronze stars while serving in Vietnam. Gary was a painter, and he worked for the University of Illinois until his retirement. Gary loved spending time with his family and his German shepherd dogs. He also enjoyed spending time outside on his 60 acres hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, and working in his garage; Gary built a cabin on his property with the help of his family. He loved riding motorcycles and traveling to visit his family in South Carolina; he loved going to the beach. Gary loved playing cards on Thursday nights with Ted and Meta. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Neoga Free Methodist Church, 1092 Railroad Street, Neoga, Illinois 62446. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.