MATTOON — Gary Gene Shumbarger, 66, of Mattoon passed away Monday November 22, 2021, in his residence.
He was born May 27, 1955, in Mattoon to Elmer and Runnell (Woods) Shumbarger. He is survived by daughter, Becky Sharp; sons: Cody Shumbarger (Terrah), Gary Sharp, Jr., and Jimmy Sharp; brothers: Tom Shumbarger and James Shumbarger; sisters: Shawna Willison, Lisa Chadwell, Sherry Shumbarger, and Janice Harding; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy (Sanders) Shumbarger; his parents; and brothers: Dale Shumbarger, Jerry Shumbarger, and Larry Shumbarger.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday December 4, 2021, from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. at Joe's Bar in Mattoon. Online condolences may be left at www.samaritanfunerals.com.
