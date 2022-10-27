March 26, 1940 - Oct. 25, 2022

WESTFIELD — Gary George McKinney, age 82, of Westfield, IL, passed away at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home. He was born March 26, 1940 in Westfield, IL, the son of Lester McKinney and Gladys Barbee McKinney. On November 13, 1960, he married Sharon Kay Titus in Charleston, IL.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sharon McKinney of Westfield, IL; children: David McKinney (Terry) of Canton, IL, Debbie Finney (Todd) of Casey, IL, and Doug McKinney (Lisa) of Westfield, IL; grandchildren: Jennifer Renner (Devin), Mike McKinney, Zach Wiedeman, Josh McKinney, Nathan Finney and Kaitlyn McKinney; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Denver and Journey Renner; sister-in-law, Shirley McKinney of Westfield, IL; many nephews and nieces; great-nephews and nieces; his Church family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence Edward McKinney; and stepfather, Clay Robinson.

Gary was a 1958 graduate of Westfield High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Charleston Stone Quarry for 35 years. Gary was a faithful member of the Westfield Baptist Church. He was a benefactor member of NRA, a member of Life Operating Engineers Local 841 and a 40 year member of the Casey Moose Lodge.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Westfield Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Sims officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the Westfield Baptist Church, 201 E. Fulton St., Westfield, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to Westfield Baptist Church, PO Box 192, Westfield, IL, 62474.

Memorial donations may be made to Westfield Baptist Church, PO Box 192, Westfield, IL, 62474.