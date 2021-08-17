TERRE HAUTE, Indiana — Gary L. Wilson, 66, of Terre Haute, IN, formerly of Westfield and Marshall, IL, passed away 9:26 PM Friday in Union Hospital at Terre Haute, IN. He was formerly employed by Schaefer Farms and had retired from the TRW facility in Marshall. Gary was born July 29, 1955 at Charleston, IL, the son of Robert and Joyce Scribner Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his father. Surviving are a son, Darrick (Christy) Wilson of Terre Haute, IN; a daughter, Kelsey (Jarrod) Barrett of Farmersburg, IN; three grandchildren: Maci Wilson, Brooklee Barrett and Gradon Barrett; his mother of Charleston, IL and a brother, Larry Wilson of Evanston, IL. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1973 and later graduated from Lakeland College and Ivy Tech. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday at Pearce Funeral Home in Marshall, IL. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Friday in Roselawn Cemetery at Charleston, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriner's Hospitals for Children. pearcefuneralservices.com