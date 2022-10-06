Jan. 22, 1940 - Oct. 4, 2022

ATWOOD — Gary Lee Phillips, 82 of Atwood, IL passed away at 5:07 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Arthur Southern Baptist Church, 530 North Vine Street in Arthur, IL. Pastor Doug Davis will officiate. Burial with military rites conducted by the Atwood American Legion, James Reeder Post will be in the Mackville Cemetery in Atwood, IL. Visitation will be held one hour before the memorial service at the church on Monday. Masonic Rites conducted by the Arthur Masonic Lodge No. 825 AF and AM will be held at 9:30 A.M. on Monday at the Southern Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Gary was born on January 22, 1940, in Mattoon, IL. He was a son of S. Boyd and Evelyn (Young) Phillips. He married Darlene Gough on October 28, 1988, in Paducah, KY.

He is survived by his wife Darlene of Atwood, IL; eight children: Mike Gabbard, Lisa Funk and her husband Rob all of Arthur, IL, Rick Gabbard and Shawn Gabbard of Atwood, IL, Leanne Beck of Mattoon, IL, Jason Hudson of Allenville, IL, Suzanne Bowes-Everett of Port Sanilac, MI and Gary Pijanowski of MI: twenty-three grandchildren; forty-two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; his adoptive mother, Dorothy Phillips; one brother, Charlie Phillips and his wife Dorinda all of Mattoon, IL; three sisters: Judy Norberg and her husband Bill of Auburn, WA, Lana Hill and her husband Roger of Mattoon, IL and Linda Carpenter and her husband Monty of Kingman, AZ; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Phillips of Mattoon, IL; several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, one son Bill Gabbard, a granddaughter Darcy Cain and her husband Robert, a brother Bill Phillips and a sister-in-law Deanna Kestner and her husband Luther Dean.

Gary was a US Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Gary drove a semi for over 40 years. He drove for Sherman-Williams, ADM, CHI, and he operated his own truck until retiring in 2019.

Gary was a member of the Arthur Southern Baptist Church, he was a lifetime member of the Mattoon American Legion and the Atwood American Legion, James Reeder Post, the Arthur Masonic Lodge No. 825 AF, and AM.

Gary was a die-hard Chicago Cub's fan; he was also a Chicago Bear's fan. He enjoyed golfing, and woodworking, but spending time with his family was what he liked the most.

Memorials may be made to his family.