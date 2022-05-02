Oct. 8, 1943 - April 30, 2022

MATTOON — Gary Lynn Arnett, age 78, of Mattoon, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside services honoring his life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Dodge Grove Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. Honoring Gary's wishes, there will be no visitation. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Gary was born on October 8, 1943, in Mattoon, the son of Paul S. and Edna (Bradford) Arnett.

Survivors include his brothers: Sidney (Becky) Arnett of Austin, TX, and John (Theresa) Arnett of Mattoon, IL; sister, Julia Arnett of Mattoon, IL; nieces: Denise (Doug) Wilson of Mt. Vernon, IL, Angela (Mickey) Estlack of Georgetown, TX, and Lori (Rob) Miller of Round Rock, TX; nephews: John "Pat" Arnett of Brooklyn, NY, and James Arnett of Long Island City, NY.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

Gary served honorably in the United States Army. He was a truck driver for over 30-years and was later employed by Lorenz Supply. Gary was a car enthusiast and enjoyed traveling to many NASCAR races and car shows. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Gary also enjoyed spending time with his friends. He will be missed by all those who knew him.

