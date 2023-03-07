Dec. 15, 1947 - March 4, 2023

GREENCASTLE, Indiana — Gary Michael Barcus, 75, of Greencastle, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Vincent Ascension Heart Hospital in Indianapolis, surrounded by loved ones.

Born December 15, 1947, in Charleston, IL, to Donald and Gladys (Ewbank) Barcus, he was a 1966 graduate of Charleston High School and a 1971, graduate of Eastern Illinois University.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna (Barcus) Conner. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Regina (Minear) Barcus; his brother, Gregg Barcus; his son, Rick and daughter-in-law, Lottie; and his grandchildren: Connor, Dylan, Fischer, and Hollis Barcus. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Gary moved to Greencastle with his family in 1988, establishing the Sherwin Williams distribution center, but soon began working in the Development office at DePauw University, where he served for decades before his retirement.

Gary was a dedicated community servant for Greencastle, serving as a past president of the Greencastle Kiwanis Club and Main Street Greencastle. A devoted lover of animals, he could often be found volunteering alongside his wife at Rescued Treasures, raising money for the Putnam County Humane Society.

Gary was known for his social ease, resulting in an expansive circle of friends extending throughout Greencastle and beyond. His warm demeanor and deep empathy made him immediately likeable for almost everyone he encountered.

Among Gary's greatest passions were the men's and women's basketball programs at DePauw. He attended every home game he could for over 30 seasons, where he could be found in his usual spot along the east baseline of Neal Fieldhouse, cheering on his beloved Tigers. He formed several close relationships with players and coaches over the years, and some of his most special personal experiences occurred when he and his wife traveled with the men's basketball team on multiple trips throughout Europe and the Bahamas.

In his later years, Gary enjoyed his time with his grandchildren most of all. A devoted grandfather, he formed lasting, supportive bonds with each one. He rarely missed an event, attending almost of all of their athletic events, concerts, and recitals.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Gary's memory can be made to the Putnam County Humane Society.