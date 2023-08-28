April 3, 1952 - Aug. 26, 2023

NEOGA — Armedia Gena Murphy, age 71, of Neoga, IL, passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at her residence.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home

Gena was born on April 3, 1952 in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Geno Bernardini and Reba (Gentry) Bernardini.

Survivors include her partner, Ray Wayne of Neoga, IL; children: Veronica (John) Davis of Mattoon, IL, and Kevin (Ganette) Murphy of McClainsboro, IL; many bonus children: Scott Wayne, Jenny Wayne, Renee Vespa, and Robin Kindernay; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharron of AZ.

Gena was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandy Sewell.

Gena worked as the Hickory Farms Regional Manager.

She was active with the American Legion Auxiliary. Gena was known for being very sassy. She was an avid gambler and loved going on cruises. Gena enjoyed making glass yard flowers and sitting on the porch watching the water at the lake.

Most importantly, she loved her grandchildren very much. Gena will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the American Legion Auxiliary.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.