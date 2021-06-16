 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gene Hampson

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The family of Gene Hampson, born on March 11, 1932, in Mattoon, is having a Memorial Service for him. He passed away Jan. 1, 2021.

The service will be at Smyser Christian Church, 1521 Whitley Point Road, Gays, on June 26, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News