Geneva M. Cross

A funeral service in her honor will be held at noon, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Humboldt Township Cemetery in Humboldt, IL. The visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Geneva was born on May 12, 1922 in Pulaski County, IL the daughter of the late Homer M. and Tressie Blanche (Dunning) Brown. She married Alfred "Al" Laury Cross, Sr. September 2, 1949 and he preceded her in death on February 20, 1985. She is survived by three children: Julie L. Thomas of Mattoon, IL, James L. Cross and wife Lucinda of Greenup, IL, Al Cross, Jr. of Butner, NC; eight grandchildren: James L. Cross II of Niles, IL, Theresa L. Warner and husband John of Greenup, IL, Matthew Stuttle and wife Amy of O'Fallon, IL, Nicolas Thomas and significant other Kaitlyn Armes of Terre Haute, IN, Alfred Cross III of Newton, IL, Andrea Cross of Vandalia, IL, Christopher Cross and wife Caryon of Neoga, IL, Clifford Cross of Belleville, IL; nine great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; one brother, Wayne Brown and wife Rosie of Lovington, IL; two sisters: Betty Bolsen of Lovington, IL, Renae Lothman of Sun City West, AZ; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by four sisters: Ruth Childress, Lola Marie Brown, Blanche Belle Brown, Mary Lou Brown; and one brother, Marvin Brown.