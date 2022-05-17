NEOGA — Genevieve Elaine Byers, 93, of Neoga, IL, formerly of Effingham, IL, passed away May 16, 2022, in the Heartland Senior Living Center in Neoga, IL.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Friday, May 20, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until service time also in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Keen's Chapel Cemetery near Farina at a later date.