Genevieve Elaine Byers

Genevieve Elaine Byers

NEOGA — Genevieve Elaine Byers, 93, of Neoga, IL, formerly of Effingham, IL, passed away May 16, 2022, in the Heartland Senior Living Center in Neoga, IL.

Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Children's Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Friday, May 20, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until service time also in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Keen's Chapel Cemetery near Farina at a later date.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

