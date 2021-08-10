JEWETT — George A Reisner, 89, of rural Jewett, Illinois passed away August 7, 2021 at 3:42 p.m. at Lavender Ridge Memory Care in Effingham, Illinois.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 15, 2021, at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, Illinois. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon Sunday until service time at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the Aten Cemetery, Hidalgo, Illinois.

George was born on July 8, 1932, in rural Jewett to Victor and Ruth (Coad) Reisner. He married Dorothy Sherrick on March 24, 1951, she preceded him in death on April 15, 2019. Survivors include sons: George L. (Marilyn) Reisner, and Bruce (Bev) Reisner both of rural Jewett; brother Mervyn (Wenona) Reisner of Montrose; grandchildren: Heather (Kevin) Stewart, Jason Reisner, Austin Reisner, Adam Reisner, and Alex Reisner; great grandchildren: Katelyn and Gavin Stewart. George was preceded in death by his parents and one great grandchild Kellen Stewart.

George was a lifelong farmer and a faithful member of Harmon Chapel United Methodist Church.

Memorials can be made to the Hope Food Pantry, Hidalgo, Il.