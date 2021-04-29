George Albert Halsey

George was a graduate of Grayslake High School. He was employed at Charleston Stone Company; drove a bus for the Charleston School District and held various other jobs including working as a snowbird plowing snow for Charleston Township and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). George served the residents of Charleston as a firefighter, devoting 21 years with the Charleston Fire Department. He was a member of the Ewington Chapter Sons of American Revolution (SAR), the Firefighters Union, and a former member of the Charleston Moose Lodge #1388.

George was always on-the-go and approached everything with a full speed ahead attitude. He never slowed down or ever complained about a hard day's work. Since he enjoyed keeping busy, he could often be found utilizing his creative abilities in building various items. Mowing and taking care of his lawn was relaxing as was the challenge of working jigsaw puzzles – the more complicated the better. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed following the local teams and especially supporting those that his family were a part of. George's wealth of good friends was a result of his love for people and his ability to talk with anyone and everyone – he never knew a stranger. George's love for his family was reflected through his life – always placing their needs first and being a wonderful supportive and loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family will always share in their many fond and loving memories of special times shared with this man who so greatly influenced their lives.