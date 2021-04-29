CHARLESTON — George Albert Halsey, age 82, of Charleston and formerly of Grayslake, IL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 while at Hilltop Skilled Care and Nursing. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The funeral service honoring and celebrating his life will begin at noon with Pastor Tom Skinner officiating and with a special service performed by the Ewington Chapter of the SAR. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Charleston. Memorials in George's honor may be made to his family in care of Diane Halsey or to Lincolnland Hospice and may be left at the visitation or service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
George was born April 13, 1939 in Spring Valley, IL, a son of the late John George and Elsie (Boyle) Halsey. His marriage to Diane Elaine Johnson on April 11, 1969 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charleston has resulted in 52 years of a union blessed with love and happiness. In addition to his loving and devoted wife, George is survived by three children: Brian Halsey (Christine) of Charleston, Tony Halsey (Laurie) of Peoria, IL, and Brandi French (Mike) of Charleston; six grandchildren: Kaytlin French of Mattoon, Kody French, Keaton Halsey and Tyson Halsey, all of Charleston, Kendyl Halsey and Karsyn Halsey, both of Peoria; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren: Rylen French, Westlynn French, Owen French and Lincoln Halsey (due in May); and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Edwards; a brother, John Howard Halsey and a half-brother, John Douglas Holtz.
George was a graduate of Grayslake High School. He was employed at Charleston Stone Company; drove a bus for the Charleston School District and held various other jobs including working as a snowbird plowing snow for Charleston Township and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). George served the residents of Charleston as a firefighter, devoting 21 years with the Charleston Fire Department. He was a member of the Ewington Chapter Sons of American Revolution (SAR), the Firefighters Union, and a former member of the Charleston Moose Lodge #1388.
George was always on-the-go and approached everything with a full speed ahead attitude. He never slowed down or ever complained about a hard day's work. Since he enjoyed keeping busy, he could often be found utilizing his creative abilities in building various items. Mowing and taking care of his lawn was relaxing as was the challenge of working jigsaw puzzles – the more complicated the better. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed following the local teams and especially supporting those that his family were a part of. George's wealth of good friends was a result of his love for people and his ability to talk with anyone and everyone – he never knew a stranger. George's love for his family was reflected through his life – always placing their needs first and being a wonderful supportive and loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family will always share in their many fond and loving memories of special times shared with this man who so greatly influenced their lives.
