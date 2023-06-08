Sept. 16, 1965 - June 4, 2023

MATTOON — George Allen Herendeen, 57, of Quincy, formerly of Mattoon, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Blessings Hospital, Quincy.

Memorial graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany, with Military Rites by the Bethany American Legion Post #507. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

George was born on September 16, 1965, in Decatur; the son of Brad and Gloria (Eggers) Herendeen. He attended the Quincy Unitarian Church. George received a Master's Degree in Consumer Science. He enjoyed volunteering for the Red Cross and Boy Scouts. George loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his brothers: Chuck (Marie) Herendeen of Mattoon, and Danny (Beth) Herendeen of Charleston.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

