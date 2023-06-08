Sept. 16, 1965 - June 4, 2023
MATTOON — George Allen Herendeen, 57, of Quincy, formerly of Mattoon, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Blessings Hospital, Quincy.
Memorial graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany, with Military Rites by the Bethany American Legion Post #507. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
George was born on September 16, 1965, in Decatur; the son of Brad and Gloria (Eggers) Herendeen. He attended the Quincy Unitarian Church. George received a Master's Degree in Consumer Science. He enjoyed volunteering for the Red Cross and Boy Scouts. George loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his brothers: Chuck (Marie) Herendeen of Mattoon, and Danny (Beth) Herendeen of Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.