May 4, 1936 - Sept. 15, 2022
CHARLESTON — George Cobble, 86, of Charleston, IL passed peacefully in his home on September 15, 2022. He was born in Charleston on May 4, 1936, the son of Dave and Irene Cobble. He married the love of his life, Faye Lang (deceased), on May 30, 1953.
His children are: Dave Cobble of Mattoon, Bob (Nancy) Cobble (deceased), Georgia (Mark) Hillard, Lance Cobble (deceased), Andy Cobble, Mike Cobble, Brenda (Brett) Britton all of Charleston, and Eva Hess (deceased) of Burlington, KS; there are 20 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
George owned and operated Cobble Welding Sales and Service in Charleston for more than 50 years. He was also in business partnerships with his sons through Cobble Towing and Charleston Speedway. He enjoyed giving back to the community and has been recognized by organizations for his efforts. George will be remembered by his heart felt expression, "Let me know if I can do anything for you".
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 2, 1:00 p.m. at the Coles County Fairground Merchants Building with a reception from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
