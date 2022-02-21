SULLIVAN — George Garry Johnson, 62, of Sullivan, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 in his home.

Celebration of Life services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 in the Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Dolan officiating. Burial with military rites conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68 will be in the Marrowbone Twp. Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday evening, February 24, 2022. Memorials are suggested to the Downs Syndrome Diagnosis Network. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mr. Johnson was born on March 20, 1959 at Portsmouth, OH, the son of George W. and Wanda (White) Johnson. Garry retired from the U. S. Navy having attaining the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class, Electrician Mate. He had worked at Ampad in Mattoon, Masterbrand Cabinets in Arthur and Hydro Gear in Sullivan. Garry enjoyed fishing, watching old Westerns and Sci-Fi movies and working in his yard. Garry was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He married Jacqueline Coder on June 26, 1982 in Long Beach, CA and she survives.

Also surviving are his children: Joanne Mack, Dwayne Pyle, Garry Johnson and Michael Johnson all of Sullivan; step-father Michael C. Winzeler of Bethany; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister Rebekah Artrip of Sullivan; and brother Jeffrey Johnson of Sullivan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Angie Farris and grandson Cory Davis.