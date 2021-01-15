SULLIVAN — Gerald E. Lowry, age 93 of Sullivan, IL passed away at 5:12 PM, Monday, January 11, 2021 at Mason Point in Sullivan, IL.
A graveside service in his honor will he held Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Branch Side Cemetery on Gays, IL. Pastor Ron Dickinson will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.
Gerald was born on June 30, 1927 to the late Irl Wayne and Rochelle Marie (Nirider) Lowry. He married Ruby N. Wallace on June 14, 1950 in Mattoon, IL, she preceded him in death on June 30, 2019. He is survived by four sons: Ronald K. Lowry and wife Sharon of Sullivan, IL, Dennis E. Lowry and wife Mary Ruth of Delavan, IL, Larry L. Lowry and wife Patricia of Lerna, IL, James A. Lowry and wife Texanna of Charleston, IL; ten grandchildren: Amanda Farley and husband Roger, Timothy Lowry and wife Kelly, Thomas Lowry and wife Casey, Margaret Dannhorn and husband Ryan, Douglas Lowry and wife Becky, Dustin Lowry and wife Sydney, Dakota Homerding and husband Zach, Carly Lowry, Scotty Pitts, Nicholas Pitts and wife Danielle; thirteen great-grandchildren: Christina Farley Wilkie and husband Matthew, Kenneth Farley, Mary Makenzie Farley, Dexter Lowry, Abrielle Lowry, Calvin Hunter, Otis Lowry, Ella Dannhorn, Lorelai Dannhorn, Kara Lowry, Karson Lowry, Austin Pitts, and William Pitts; one brother, Merle M. Lowry of Mattoon, IL. He is preceded in death by two brothers: Kenneth Lowry, Donald Lowry; and one grandson, Dylan Lowry.
Gerald honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1945-1946. After his retirement in 1987, Gerald pursued his passion for farming.
A faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Mattoon, IL, Gerald instructed the Champion Sunday School Class for numerous years. He held many active memberships throughout his life that include: American Legion of Mattoon, IL; Masonic Lodge 240 of Mattoon, IL for 58 years; Moose Lodge of Mattoon, IL and Eagles Club of Mattoon, IL.
Gerald enjoyed gardening, woodworking, traveling, and square dancing with his beautiful wife Ruby. He will be lovingly remembered by all.
Memorials in his honor may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1601 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuenralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.
