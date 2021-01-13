Gerald E. Lowry

Gerald was born on June 30, 1927 to the late Irl Wayne and Rochelle Marie (Nirider) Lowry. He married Ruby N. Wallace on June 14, 1950 in Mattoon, IL, she preceded him in death on June 30, 2019. He is survived by four sons: Ronald K. Lowry and wife Sharon of Sullivan, IL, Dennis E. Lowry and wife Mary Ruth of Delavan, IL, Larry L. Lowry and wife Patricia of Lerna, IL, James A. Lowry and wife Texanna of Charleston, IL; ten grandchildren: Amanda Farley and husband Roger, Timothy Lowry and wife Kelly, Thomas Lowry and wife Casey, Margaret Dannhorn and husband Ryan, Douglas Lowry and wife Becky, Dustin Lowry and wife Sydney, Dakota Homerding and husband Zach, Carly Lowry, Scotty Pitts, Nicholas Pitts and wife Danielle; thirteen great-grandchildren: Christina Farley Wilkie and husband Matthew, Kenneth Farley, Mary Makenzie Farley, Dexter Lowry, Abrielle Lowry, Calvin Hunter, Otis Lowry, Ella Dannhorn, Lorelai Dannhorn, Kara Lowry, Karson Lowry, Austin Pitts, and William Pitts. He is preceded in death by two brothers: Kenneth Lowry, Donald Lowry; and one grandson, Dylan Lowry.