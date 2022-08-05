April 8, 1939 - Aug. 1, 2022

MATTOON — Gerald Eugene Adams, age 83, of Mattoon, passed away at 4:50 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Gerald was born on April 8, 1939, in Mattoon, the son of Odas O'Dell and Opal Mae (Stull) Adams. He married Mary Alma Ballinger on March 22, 1958.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Adams of Mattoon, IL; sons: Steven E. (Chere) Adams and Timothy "Roley" (Cheryl) Adams all of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Jacob E. (Kate) Adams of Carterville, IL, Jared C. (Kelby) Adams of Mattoon, IL, Jessica A. (Tim) McBride of Effingham, IL and Emily M. (Tyler) Brundridge of Mattoon, IL; great-grandchildren: Sophia, Olivia, Audree, Liam, Eva, Evan, Brexly, Emma and Kashton; sister, Virginia (Roscoe) Brister of CA; numerous nieces and nephews.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters: Loretta Wilson and Nancy Tate.

Gerald served honorably in the United States Army National Guard. He retired as Superintendent at A.J. Walker Construction after many years of dedicated service. Gerald helped build the Findlay Bridge, DeWitt Avenue Bridge, and many other bridges in the state of Illinois. Gerald was a proud member of the American Legion and Eagles where he served as past president. When his boys were growing up, Gerald volunteered as a boy scout leader. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, driving and loved scratch off tickets. He also enjoyed bowling and once bowled a perfect 300 game.

Gerald will be remembered as a very kind and generous man, and for his outgoing personality. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.