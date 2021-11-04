CHARLESTON — Gerald James "Jerry" Allen, Jr., 75, of Charleston, formerly of Paris, died November 1, 2021. He retired in 2008, from Mayo Middle School, after a teaching and coaching career of over thirty-five years.
He was born June 18, 1946. He married Candice Kay Smith, and she survives.
Other survivors include three children: Cassie (Robbie) LaBaume, Jamie Allen (Mark Jones), and Kurtis (Kelly) Allen; a brother, Richard (Theresa) Allen; two sisters: Lori Allen and Susan Allen; seven grandchildren: Brittany Spradling, Chelsea Allen-LaBaume, Nathan, Mackenzie, and Matthew LaBaume, and Tyson and Emerson Allen; two great-grandchildren: Rayne Ingram and Stormi Spradling; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Allen was a Vietnam War veteran and a graduate of Charleston High School and EIU.
Memorials may be made to the V.F.W. Post #3601 Scholarship Fund.
Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Templeton Funeral Home in Paris. Visitation is 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the family present after 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private in Roselawn Cemetery.
Online condolences and full obituary at www.TempletonFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.