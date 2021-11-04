CHARLESTON — Gerald James "Jerry" Allen, Jr., 75, of Charleston, formerly of Paris, died November 1, 2021. He retired in 2008, from Mayo Middle School, after a teaching and coaching career of over thirty-five years.

He was born June 18, 1946. He married Candice Kay Smith, and she survives.

Other survivors include three children: Cassie (Robbie) LaBaume, Jamie Allen (Mark Jones), and Kurtis (Kelly) Allen; a brother, Richard (Theresa) Allen; two sisters: Lori Allen and Susan Allen; seven grandchildren: Brittany Spradling, Chelsea Allen-LaBaume, Nathan, Mackenzie, and Matthew LaBaume, and Tyson and Emerson Allen; two great-grandchildren: Rayne Ingram and Stormi Spradling; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Allen was a Vietnam War veteran and a graduate of Charleston High School and EIU.

Memorials may be made to the V.F.W. Post #3601 Scholarship Fund.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Templeton Funeral Home in Paris. Visitation is 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the family present after 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private in Roselawn Cemetery.

Online condolences and full obituary at www.TempletonFuneralHome.com.